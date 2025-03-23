Chelsea are looking to wrap up their summer transfer activity by the end of June, aiming to make significant changes to Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad before the new season begins.

The Blues have already secured several deals ahead of the transfer window, with Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, Mike Penders, and Geovany Quenda all confirmed. Now, Chelsea’s focus is on finalising the majority of both incoming and outgoing transfers before July.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s top priorities this summer are to sign a new centre-forward and a right-footed winger. Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap has been a long-standing target for the club in attack, while wingers like Nico Williams from Athletic Club and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund have also caught Chelsea’s attention.

In addition to strengthening their squad, Chelsea are keen on trimming down their roster, with a goal of having between 23 and 24 outfield players for the upcoming season.

This means the club will look to offload a number of current stars. Players like Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Ben Chilwell are all expected to be sold, while Renato Veiga, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, and Trevoh Chalobah are also reportedly linked with permanent moves away from Stamford Bridge.

The 2025 Club World Cup a huge factor as Chelsea look towards summer

One of the driving factors behind Chelsea’s push to complete transfers before June is their participation in the 2025 Club World Cup. If Chelsea make it to the final, scheduled for 13 July, players will return from their post-season holidays with just a couple of weeks to prepare for the new Premier League season.

This tight timeline means the club is eager to have new signings integrated into the team and involved in training during the Club World Cup, allowing them to familiarise themselves with Maresca’s tactics ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea’s ambition to overhaul their squad this summer is clear, and with the clock ticking, they’re hoping to make moves early to ensure a strong start to the new season.