Mykhailo Mudryk may be banned for four years (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sevilla are reportedly considering a surprise move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite his ongoing doping suspension.

The Ukrainian international hasn’t featured for the Blues since 28 November, after being provisionally banned from competitive football. His future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, but clubs across Europe are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Manchester United have already been linked with a €50 million swoop for the 24-year-old, but Spanish outlet Sport now claims that Sevilla are also keen, provided Mudryk is cleared of any wrongdoing.

The La Liga club is reportedly looking to replicate the approach taken by rivals Real Betis, who snapped up Man United misfit Antony on loan in January and have already seen promising results from the Brazilian.

Mudryk could also emerge as a target for Bayer Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso’s side still interested after narrowly missing out on his signature back in 2022.

Will Chelsea move Mykhailo Mudryk on in the forthcoming summer window?

Chelsea reportedly expect Mudryk’s ‘B’ sample to come back negative, but if it doesn’t, the winger could face a four-year ban from football.

Even if he is cleared, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star still has a battle on his hands. He’s struggled to live up to expectations since his €70 million move in January 2023, scoring just 10 goals in 73 appearances for the club.

With Jadon Sancho expected to join permanently at the end of his loan and competition from Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Estevao Willian, and Tyrique George, Mudryk could find himself on the fringes even if he remains at Stamford Bridge.