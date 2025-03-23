Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has no interest in a summer move to Nottingham Forest, despite their push to secure Champions League football.

The Swedish striker has been nothing short of sensational since joining Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023. He has racked up a staggering 83 goals and 25 assists in all competitions, with 40 of those goals and 10 assists coming this season alone.

His prolific form has cemented his status as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Unsurprisingly, top clubs across the continent have taken notice. Reports from the UK have linked Gyokeres with a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest emerging as one of the latest clubs hoping to secure his signature.

However, Portuguese outlet Record has poured cold water on the idea of him moving to the City Ground. While Forest have had an impressive season under Nuno Espírito Santo, Gyokeres remains unconvinced. Even if Forest were to secure a spot in Europe’s elite competition, the 26-year-old is ‘unlikely to consider’ the move.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Champions League football as well as club pedigree

It’s thought, for Gyokeres, any potential transfer must offer more than just European football. He wants to join a club with a genuine chance of competing for major honours, both domestically and in Europe. Forest, despite their progress, simply don’t match the scale of the project he is looking for.

Sporting are well aware of the growing interest in their star forward and will be bracing themselves for offers in the summer. However, any club hoping to sign Gyokeres will not only have to meet Sporting’s financial demands but also convince the player that they can offer him the elite-level platform he desires.