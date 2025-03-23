Angel Gomes has been linked with a switch to Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer plans could face a significant obstacle if they fail to qualify for European competition.

While that’s a daunting prospect, it’s far from certain, given Spurs’ mixed form in the league this season.

For manager Ange Postecoglou, the hope is that a strong Europa League run could not only secure a place in Europe but also signal to potential signings that Tottenham’s project is heading in the right direction under his guidance.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Winning the Europa League would be a vital achievement for Postecoglou, especially considering that club chairman Daniel Levy has set European qualification as the “minimum requirement” for this season. Failing to achieve this goal could leave Postecoglou’s future at risk.

Tottenham are particularly eager to sign Angel Gomes, a player who has proven himself at the highest level, with experience in the Champions League and as part of the England set-up. However, Spurs face stiff competition from Fulham, who are also eyeing the former Manchester United midfielder, now at Lille.

Despite the fierce competition, Gomes remains a key target for Tottenham, particularly as he’s set to leave France on a free transfer at the end of the season. At just 24, he’s still far from reaching his peak, and his performances for both club and country over recent years have shown just how much potential he has.

What did journalist Ben Jacobs say about Spurs and Angel Gomes?

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, even if Spurs miss out on European football next season, they could still secure Gomes’ signature. The player’s decision will likely hinge more on his desire to return to England and the chance to play in the Premier League than on Tottenham’s European status.

not merely hinge on that being a factor coupled with his desire to return to England: “Tottenham are interested as well and the player, by all accounts isn’t going to make his decision solely based on who does or doesn’t have European football, which means that if Tottenham don’t get any European football next season, it may not put Gomes off.”

“And I’m told that he’s relatively keen on returning to England as well, so that could give Spurs an advantage.”