Brazilian attacker Luis Guilherme faces an uncertain future at West Ham United and he could be on the move at the end of the season.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that West Ham United are ready to sell the 19-year-old Brazilian winger if they receive a good offer for him during the summer transfer window.

Wolves, Crystal Palace, Flamengo, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk are monitoring Guilherme’s situation. But the clubs interested in the Brazilian player want to sign him on loan without an obligation to buy.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are open to listening to offers of around €30 million for him, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay up in the summer. The South American is highly dated across Europe and he has a bright future. He could justify the investment in the long term.

Guilherme needs to focus on his development and he should join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. Although the 19-year-old player has received interest from the Premier League, his priority is to move to a club where he can find enough playing time.

West Ham to sell Luis Guilherme?

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. The 19-year-old is a young talent and he could develop into a future star. West Ham could regret letting the player leave at the end of the season.

With that said, they already have players like Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen at their disposal. They will not be able to offer the Brazilian ample game next season and it makes sense for them to sell him and invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad. They are in desperate need of a quality centre forward, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring one in during the summer transfer window.