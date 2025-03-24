Noni Madueke is attracting interest from Italy

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as a potential summer signing to replace Rafael Leao, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

Leao, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Milan ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window, has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea.

With Milan bracing for his departure, they are now on the lookout for a suitable replacement.

According to Fichajes, the Serie A giants have identified Madueke as the ideal candidate to fit into their system under coach Sergio Conceicao. Milan are confident they can negotiate a deal worth around €40 million for the 23-year-old England international.

Although Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Madueke, the arrival of Estevao Willian could affect the winger’s playing time next season. He was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, and with potential new competition for places, Milan are optimistic about securing his signature.

The acquisition of Madueke would also allow Christian Pulisic to play in his preferred position on the left wing, further solidifying Milan’s attacking options.

However, despite their interest in Madueke, Milan are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward, currently on loan at the club, has struggled to make an impact at San Siro and is expected to return to Chelsea once his loan expires.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Leao, with the club actively searching for a new right-footed winger this summer. Mykhailo Mudryk is currently suspended following a positive doping test, and with the arrival of Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP already confirmed for next summer, Chelsea are prioritising the addition of a winger.