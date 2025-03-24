Alexander Isak is liked by several top English sides (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is facing a major decision as talks over a new contract continue, with some in his camp advising him to carefully consider his future before committing long-term, according to reports.

FootballTransfers has reported that while Newcastle are eager to tie down their star forward, not everyone in his inner circle is convinced that staying at St. James’ Park is the best move for his career.

With the summer transfer window approaching and top European clubs on the hunt for a striker, Isak finds himself at a crossroads.

At 25, Isak is entering the prime of his career, and Newcastle see him as the centrepiece of their long-term project. Since arriving for a club-record €70 million fee, the Sweden international has developed into one of the Premier League’s most clinical finishers.

If he stays, he has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Newcastle legends like Alan Shearer, becoming the face of the club for years to come.

However, this summer presents a rare opportunity for Isak to secure a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs while his stock is at its highest. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Barcelona are all in the market for a top-tier striker and are willing to offer lucrative contracts.

Newcastle’s fight to keep Isak amid interest from Premier League elite

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of their talisman and are prepared to make him one of the club’s highest earners. Eddie Howe sees him as an irreplaceable figure in his system, and his goal-scoring ability has already made him a fan favourite. The Magpies want to build their squad around him, ensuring he remains the focal point of their attack for years to come.

If Isak stays put and Newcastle fail to break into the Champions League in the next couple of seasons, his options could become limited. The longer he waits, the more unpredictable the market becomes, and opportunities that exist today may not be there in the future.