Report: Ruben Amorim wants to sign UEFA Nations League hero to solve attacking issues

According to The Mirror, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen on signing Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao this summer.

Geovany Quenda, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ousmane Diomande have all been linked to the club due to Amorim’s connection, with Quenda already moving to Chelsea, which has caused a setback in United’s transfer plans.

However, United may now focus on bringing Trincao to Old Trafford to satisfy Amorim’s wishes.

The 40-year-old manager is eager to reunite with the Portuguese winger, who has contributed 24 goals for Sporting Lisbon this season.

With Trincao’s contract set to expire at the end of next season, reports suggest Sporting might be open to selling him for £30 million.

Amorim is seeking more options in his attack, and the Mirror claims he would welcome a reunion with Trincao at United.

While Barcelona hold a buy-back clause for the former Braga player, they are unlikely to trigger it due to their ongoing financial struggles.

Francisco Trincao to Man United?

Trincao would be a smart investment for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward is versatile, able to play on the right wing or as a second striker, and has been outstanding this season for both club and country.

He has recently emerged as one of Portugal’s top forwards, scoring two crucial goals off the bench in Sunday’s Nations League quarter-final against Denmark, helping turn a 3-2 aggregate deficit into a victory.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in Trincao, but the winger could be tempted to reunite with Amorim at Man United this summer.

The Red Devils are also monitoring Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert ahead of the summer transfer window.

Another attacker on the radar of Amorim and his management team is Lille striker Jonathan David who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

