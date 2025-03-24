James Trafford has been linked with a switch to Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have ramped up their efforts to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, making him a key target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are actively pursuing reinforcements between the sticks, and Trafford has emerged as a serious contender to challenge Andre Onana for the No.1 spot next season.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Championship this season, conceding just 11 goals in 37 league appearances, which is a record that has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. With Burnley expected to cash in on their prized asset, a summer move looks increasingly likely.

But Man United aren’t the only ones circling. Newcastle United, who narrowly missed out on signing Trafford in 2024, are keen to revisit a deal, while Manchester City are considering triggering their buy-back clause as they plan for the future amid concerns over Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

According to reports from TBR Football, Man United have already made enquiries about a potential move, with new manager Ruben Amorim said to be a big admirer of the young shot-stopper. With speculation mounting that Onana could be sold after an inconsistent first season at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are exploring their options to strengthen the position.

What other goalkeepers have Man United listed as targets?

Alongside Trafford, the Red Devils have also been linked with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens as they weigh up their goalkeeping options.

Trafford, a product of Manchester City’s academy, spent eight years at the club but never made a senior appearance before joining Burnley for €17.3 million in July 2023.

If he does make the switch to Old Trafford, he would follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho as another City youth prospect to cross the Manchester divide.