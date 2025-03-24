Arsenal ‘well advanced in the deal’ to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal seem to be winning the race to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target Martin Zubimendi.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Gunners are well advanced in the deal to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder who is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Spain international midfielder was chased by Liverpool in the summer transfer window last year but he decided to stay in Spain which was a surprise for the Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot desperately wanted to sign a number 6 for his midfield and he had identified Zubimendi as the ideal player for that role.

Despite not signing him, the Reds have done well this season and they are on their way to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners also face competition from Real Madrid to sign the Sociedad man but Los Blancos know that Arsenal are ahead of them in the race to sign him.

As per the report, the Gunners are preparing a €60m (£50m) offer to trigger his release clause and bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta wants Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal

Arsenal want to reunite him with his former midfielder partner Mikel Merino who had done well for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Zubimendi is one of the best players in the world in his position. His ability to beat the press, keep possession of the ball and take guard of the midfield separate him from the other midfielders in the world.

With Arteta likely to lose both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer, a midfield addition is desperately needed at the club and someone like Zubimendi would fit like a glove in the Arteta system in North London.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update about it.

