Arsenal are seriously targeting both Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to recent reports.

The Gunners are preparing for what could be the most significant and transformative transfer window of Mikel Arteta’s tenure. After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title in what many considered to be their best chance, Arsenal are determined to make a big impact in the market this summer.

Incoming sporting director Andrea Berta is eager to make an impression in his first window with the club, and several positions are set to be reinforced.

Liverpool ready to propose swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid star

TeamTalk reports that Arsenal are actively looking to strengthen their attack, midfield, and defence, with plans to add a striker, midfielder, left-back, and potentially up to two wingers to the squad.

A few clear targets have already emerged for these roles. For the striker position, Benjamin Sesko is expected to be a primary target, though Alexander Isak remains Arteta’s dream signing.

Arsenal pinpoint priority signing for midfield

To bolster the midfield, Martin Zubimendi is the preferred choice, while Nico Williams is seen as a priority for the winger role. However, the Spain international has yet to decide whether he will leave Athletic Club this summer, prompting Arsenal to explore other options, including Semenyo and Mbeumo.

Both wingers have been linked with the Gunners for some time, with Semenyo impressing at Bournemouth and Mbeumo making his mark at Brentford. Arsenal’s interest in Mbeumo, in particular, goes back a year.

The club made a late attempt to sign him last summer and even explored a potential move in January. However, Brentford have set Mbeumo’s price tag at €60 million, and while they won’t block a move, they’ll only let him go for a fee close to that amount.