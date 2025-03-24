Arsenal have no plans to make summer move for long-term midfield target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have decided that they will not make a summer move for one of their long-term midfield targets, with plans to go for his teammates instead.

It promises to be a very busy summer transfer window for Arsenal, who are continuing the project that Mikel Arteta has been building in recent years. The idea is for at least two major signings to arrive, with one being a new midfielder and the other being a much-needed new number nine.

The midfielder that arrived could have been Bruno Guimaraes, whom Arsenal have been following in recent years. The Newcastle United captain has been a standout performer for Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League since his arrival from Lyon, and The Gunners had been eyeing a big move for him, although it looks like they will not be going for it this summer.

Arsenal prioritising Alexander Isak over Bruno Guimaraes

As reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have decided that they will not move for Guimaraes in the summer – despite reports that he could be available for as little as £60m if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. Instead, the plan is to pool funds together to make a big-money offer for the Brazilian’s club teammate, Alexander Isak.

Arsenal are one of the leading candidates to sign Isak this summer, should he become available. They view him as being a much-needed addition at centre forward, where Arteta’s side have struggled over the last couple of years in particular.

Newcastle are clear that Isak is not for sale this summer, but the will of the player could give an opportunity to Arsenal – and it is one that they would not want to pass up. It will be very interesting to see whether a deal can be done.