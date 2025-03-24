Barcelona dream of signing 28 G/A Premier League star but face financial trouble

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

One of the Premier League stars is attracting serious attention from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants have done well this season and are currently fighting to win the league and the Champions League.

Under the leadership of Hansi Flick, they have performed well this season with players like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all playing brilliantly for them.

However, there is a Premier League player who Barcelona desperately want to sign in the summer.

According to SPORT, Barcelona want to make Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak their marquee signing in the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international attacker has once again been in fine form this season for the Magpies, scoring 23 goals and providing 5 assists in 33 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Barcelona have a problem with their finances though since they are finding it difficult to afford the Premier League attacker.

Newcastle have no intention of letting the attacker leave the club but they would be open to selling the player if a club can meet their valuation.

Alexander Isak to Barcelona?

The Magpies have set a price tag of £150 million for their star attacker and at this point, Barcelona would struggle to meet that financially.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both also chasing the striker as both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta are eyeing attacking additions to their squad this summer.

Another reason that could prove to be the stumbling block for Barca in their chase of Isak is that La Liga would make it difficult for them to register the player. They faced similar issues with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Considering his form and record, Isak would be the ideal signing for Barcelona and would form a formidable partnership with Yamal and Raphinha in attack.

