Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hinted he may sell

Todd Boehly has hinted that he might consider selling his stake in Chelsea if the club’s plans for stadium development do not align with those of Clearlake Capital.

For several months, tensions have simmered within the ownership group at Stamford Bridge, with both Boehly and Clearlake Capital reportedly eager to buy each other out.

However, Boehly has attempted to downplay such speculation, even as he admitted that his future at the club could be in jeopardy if the plans for a significant stadium expansion aren’t pursued.

Although Boehly has been a prominent figure at the helm of Chelsea’s ownership since the club’s takeover in 2022, his actual stake in the club is relatively small, standing at just 12.8%. In contrast, Clearlake Capital, led by Behdad Eghbali, holds a majority stake of 62.5%, giving them significant control over the club’s direction.

As the situation continues to unfold, Boehly’s comments have sparked further questions about the future of both the club’s ownership and its long-term vision.

What did Todd Boelhy say about his future at Chelsea?

He said during an interview with Bloomberg in Hong Kong: “I think what the media writes about and talks about is exciting, but I just don’t think it’s realistic,” Boehly began. “If you look at the evolution of the team, we’ve been aligned on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build.

“It’s a team that’s young, it’s a team that’s got long contracts and in order to do all those things that we’ve done, obviously it’s because we’re aligned.

When asked if he will sell his stake at Stamford Bridge, Boehly expressed that he could leave Chelsea if Eghbali doesn’t match his ambitions over a stadium move. “I think the status quo is something that’s just fine.

“We’ve learned from each other and I think we’re really going to be able to work it out any which way. We have to think about the long-term and what we’re trying to accomplish. We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out and that’s where we’re either going to be aligned or we ultimately decide to go our different ways.

“What’s been written and what’s been talked about is much more drama than what has actually happened.”