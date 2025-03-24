What Bruno Fernandes was spotted doing as Cristiano Ronaldo fluffed penalty vs Denmark

Bruno Fernandes' pre-maturely celebrated Ronaldo's penalty only for it to be missed.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has become the subject of light banter following his premature celebration during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash against Denmark.

Portugal ultimately secured a 5-3 aggregate victory after extra time, but an early moment in the match caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss ends up embarrassing Bruno Fernandes

Just six minutes into the game, Portugal were awarded a penalty, with Cristiano Ronaldo stepping up to take the spot-kick.

Given his impressive record from the penalty spot, expectations were high that he would convert.

Before Ronaldo had even struck the ball, Fernandes was seen raising his arms in celebration, seemingly confident in his teammate’s ability to score.

To his dismay, Ronaldo produced one of his worst penalty attempts, allowing Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel to make a comfortable save.

The moment quickly went viral, with some fans online mocking Fernandes for his overconfidence and assumption that the goal was a certainty.

Ronaldo redeemed himself with a second-half goal

Despite the early setback, Ronaldo made amends in the second half. In the 72nd minute, Fernandes fired a powerful shot that struck the post before deflecting off Schmeichel. Ronaldo reacted quickest, slotting home the equalizer to level the aggregate score at 2-2, keeping Portugal’s qualification hopes alive.

Given Ronaldo’s record from the penalty spot—having converted 172 out of 204 attempts with an impressive 84.8% success rate—it’s understandable why Fernandes had faith in his former Manchester United teammate.

The first leg of the tie also had its share of post-match drama involving Ronaldo. Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory and celebrated by performing Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration. The gesture initially appeared as a taunt toward the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

However, Hojlund later clarified that his celebration was not meant to mock Ronaldo but was instead a tribute to his idol.

With Portugal now advancing in the competition, Fernandes and Ronaldo will have sights set on the next challenge in the Nations League.