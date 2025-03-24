Exclusive: Liverpool see attacking full-back as long term Alexander-Arnold replacement

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could lose star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

His contract is about to end at the end of the season and with nothing agreed over a new deal, his exit from the club seems inevitable.

Arne Slot and his management team are putting a plan in place to replace the England international who has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid already.

According to Caught Offside sources, Feyenoord’s 18-year-old right-back Givairo Read has caught the attention of the football world with his impressive performance in the Eredivisie this season.

Showing great maturity despite his young age and making a difference in attack, Read has become the transfer target of Europe’s well-established clubs.

Liverpool and Barcelona, in particular, have been in fierce competition with each other to sign the youngster.

The Reds see Read as a long-term solution at right-back, with Alexander-Arnold likely to move to Real Madrid.

Slot favours the idea of working with his former player Read again and that is why Liverpool management have intensified their contacts to speed up the player’s transfer.

Feyenoord are in a strong bargaining position due to the young star’s contract, which runs until 2028, and are looking for €25-30 million for the Dutch right-back.

Liverpool face competition from Barcelona for Dutch defender

Barcelona, on the other hand, are generally happy with Jules Koundé’s performances at right-back, but are looking to bring in a young talent to strengthen the position.

The Barcelona coaching staff have been watching Read’s creative style of play and believe that he is an ideal option to provide competition for the Frenchman.

Apart from Liverpool and Barcelona, other top clubs such as Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal are also monitoring Givairo Read’s situation.

The right-back is known for his attacking quality as well, having provided seven assists for the Dutch club this season.

Liverpool quoted £60m to sign Virgil van Dijk replacement