Exclusive: Man United monitoring 20 G/A Premier League star as Amorim eyes new attackers

Manchester United need new attacker and Ruben Amorim has already started working towards it.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season and both their attackers, as well as wide players, have struggled to find consistent form throughout the season.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho have all failed to have the impact expected from them this season.

Teams like Brentford, Bournemouth and Brighton have all scored more Premier League goals than the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

It has become a huge cause of concern for the United manager and the club hierarchy and they want to invest in new attackers this summer.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United have been closely monitoring Justin Kluivert’s performances for some time.

The Red Devils have added the youngster to their transfer list as an alternative on the wing and offensive line.

The Bournemouth attacker has been a revelation this season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists for Andoni Iraola’s side.

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on him after his brilliant performances this season.

Man United face competition to sign Justin Kluivert

Newcastle United see Kluivert as a strategic signing that could boost their offense.

Liverpool and Tottenham are other strong candidates linked with Kluivert. The interested clubs believe that the 25-year-old will make a significant contribution to their team and want to target a move for him after this season.

Kluivert continues to be one of the favourites of the transfer window with his consistent performances and potential.

Bournemouth’s asking price of €50-55 million is considered a reasonable amount for potential suitors.

The Dutchman is open to leaving Bournemouth if he receives an offer from one of the Premier League giants.

Man United are also one of several clubs chasing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman while Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is another name being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

