Mario Gila of SS Lazio is liked by Man City (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

The list of clubs interested in Lazio’s Mario Gila seems to be growing by the day, with Manchester City now reportedly joining the race for the Spanish centre-back, according to reports.

When Gila arrived at Lazio in the summer of 2022, he was little more than a squad player under Maurizio Sarri. However, over time, he has transformed into the club’s standout centre-back. His performances this season have been so impressive that he’s now earned his first call-up to the Spanish national team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), some of Europe’s biggest clubs are now circling. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have all taken an interest in the 24-year-old, joining a list that already includes Real Madrid.

Liverpool ready to propose swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid star

Los Blancos, who originally developed Gila in their youth system, have been monitoring him for some time. However, reports suggest they may have cooled their interest due to the emergence of Raul Asencio. Regardless, Real Madrid still hold a 50% sell-on clause, meaning they would pocket half of any transfer fee Lazio receive.

Lazio president Claudio

is reportedly holding firm on a €30 million valuation, while also looking to secure Gila’s long-term future. His contract currently runs until 2027, but the club is expected to push for an extension—though those talks have been put on hold until the summer.

More Stories / Latest News Man United keen on signing ex-Man City player with 35 goals & 26 assists but move hinges on key exits – report Report: Alexander Isak spells out one thing Newcastle must do before contract renewal ‘What a footballer’ – Reece James nets beauty free-kick for England against Lativa

Mario Gila’s star continues to rise at Lazio as clubs circle

After joining the Italian club in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid’s youth academy, Gila’s dedication and stellar performances have earned him a pivotal role in Lazio’s defence. This season alone, he has accumulated 2,544 minutes over 34 matches, contributing two goals. ​

His consistent displays haven’t gone unnoticed. Gila received a surprise call-up to the Spanish national team by coach Luis de la Fuente, highlighting his growing prominence on the international stage. ​