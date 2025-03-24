(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements has received a major boost, with Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen seemingly set for a summer departure.

The highly-rated Spanish centre-back has been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs, and now, a teammate has all but confirmed his exit at the end of the season.

The Reds are preparing for a crucial summer transfer window, with uncertainty looming over the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Boost for Liverpool: Teammate confirms Dean Huijsen will leave Bournemouth

As a result, Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of a long-term defensive solution, and Huijsen has emerged as a prime target.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that the Merseyside club has already “made some contact” with Bournemouth regarding his £50 million release clause.

A separate report further claims that Liverpool are determined to win the race for the young defender, whom they view as a potential successor to Van Dijk.

Speculation over Huijsen’s future has now been reinforced by his Bournemouth teammate Justin Kluivert , who revealed in an interview with Marca during the international break: “I know that next year he won’t be with us.”

This statement all but confirms that Huijsen will be moving on from the Cherries in the summer, making him one of the most sought-after defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

With Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes planning for the upcoming transfer window, Liverpool’s interest in Huijsen aligns with their long-term vision. After failing to make major signings in recent windows, the Reds are expected to spend big this summer.

If Liverpool can beat the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to Huijsen’s signature, they would be securing a player with immense potential—one capable of leading their backline for a considerable future.