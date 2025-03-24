(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are gearing up for a crucial summer transfer window as they look to overhaul their squad following a disappointing season.

With the Red Devils currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League, recruitment will be key to ensuring a stronger campaign next term.

One of the latest names to emerge on United’s radar is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

Man United eyeing move for Felix Nmecha

According to reports from GiveMeSport, United’s recruitment team has identified the German international as a potential addition to their midfield. However, any move for Nmecha is said to depend on the club’s ability to free up funds through player sales.

Nmecha, 24, remains under contract with Dortmund until 2028, with his market value estimated at approximately €28 million. However, as per the report, United are reportedly aware that a fee in excess of £40 million will be required to part ways with the midfielder.

While United are keen on bolstering their squad, their ability to land Nmecha may hinge on offloading high-wage earners such as Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a potential exit, and his departure could provide the financial flexibility needed to make a serious move for Nmecha.

Nmecha: From Manchester City talent to potential Red Devil

Felix Nmecha was part of Manchester City’s academy setup but never truly broke into the first team. Born in Germany and raised in England, he joined City’s youth system at a young age and progressed through the ranks

Nmecha was highly regarded for his technical ability and versatility in midfield. He featured prominently for City’s U18 and U23 teams and played in the UEFA Youth League. However, first-team opportunities were scarce.

Seeking regular game time, he made a move to Wolfsburg in 2021, where he impressed with 50 appearances and three goals in his second Bundesliga season. His performances earned him a transfer to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

This season, Nmecha suffered a ligament injury that has sidelined him since January. Despite the setback, he has managed to make 27 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and two assists. In total, he has amassed five goals and four assists in 56 appearances for Dortmund, while his career statistics across all levels stand at 35 goals and 26 assists.

As the summer window approaches, all eyes will be on INEOS and how much they back Ruben Amorim to build a squad that can compete with the top clubs next season.