Man United set new price tag for Marcus Rashford after successful spell at Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United sent Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa in the winter transfer window after he had a fall out with manager Ruben Amorim.

Since his move to Aston Villa, Rashford has regained his form and earned a call up to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Rashford started the first match of the Tuchel-era against Albania which shows that the attacker is going in the right direction to revive his career.

Reports suggested that Aston Villa have the option to sign the player in a permanent move for £40m at the end of the season.

However, with Rashford consistently impressing now, that could change and Man United have now reportedly set a new price tag for the player.

According to Daily Star, the Red Devils have set a price tag of £60m for the English attacker.

His departure is more or less confirmed after falling out with Amorim. The Portuguese manager would like to offload the player in the summer permanently and use the cash from his sale to finance his transfer business at the club.

Along with Rashford, the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony and Victor Lindelof are all expected to leave the club.

Marcus Rashford’s time is up at Man United

A major revamp of the squad is expected at the club in the summer and it is only a matter of time before Rashford seals a permanent move away from the club.

After his fall out with the manager, he expressed his desire to leave the club for a new challenge.

It could come in just a few months now with the transfer window almost a couple of months away.

Man United have drawn up a shortlist of attackers that they are chasing in the summer and signings can be expected in all the positions.

Bid prepared: Man United looking to get ahead of Tottenham in race for £50m transfer