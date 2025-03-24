Manchester City defender offers himself to Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by MIKE HEWITT / GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS)

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is reportedly to be interested in making a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, and he has his eyes set on joining Real Madrid.

Akanji has been a top performer for Manchester City since his move from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2022. He has played right-back, centre-back and in midfield, and generally, he has performed well. However, this may not be enough for him to remain at the soon-to-be dethroned Premier League champions.

Akanji is currently out for Manchester City after suffering an injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and while a return should come around before the end of the season, he could end up playing his final few matches in the sky blue jersey.

Manuel Akanji interested in Real Madrid move

As reported by MARCA, Akanji has offered himself to Real Madrid via intermediaries. The Swiss international has seen that Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has had terrible injury luck in central defence over the last 18 months, and amid reports that they are looking to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, he believes that he could be the solution.

However, Akanji’s hopes have been dashed, with Real Madrid said to be uninterested in signing him, given the fact that he is under contract at Manchester City for two more years. Los Blancos are more concerned about targeting young and talented players such as Huijsen, as this has been their transfer policy for the last few years.

Real Madrid may not be on the cards for Akanji, but it remains to be seen whether he does leave Manchester City during the summer transfer window. He is undoubtedly a good squad player for Pep Guardiola to have, although he could want something more for himself.