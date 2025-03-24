(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already laying the groundwork for a crucial summer transfer window, with strengthening the left-back position emerging as a top priority.

While Andy Robertson has been a key figure at Anfield for years, concerns over his long-term durability have prompted the Reds to look for fresh reinforcements.

One name gaining serious traction is Milos Kerkez, the highly-rated Bournemouth defender.

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has impressed in the Premier League, catching the attention of top clubs—including Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Kerkez is among the three players already approved by new Liverpool manager Arne Slot for a summer move.

Milos Kerkez tells friends he wants Liverpool move

Now, a fresh report from Football Insider claims that the player has informed close friends of his desire to leave Bournemouth and join Liverpool.

The report also states that Liverpool have already initiated talks with Kerkez’s representatives, with initial discussions underway over a potential transfer.

It is stated that the Hungarian star “100% in his mind wants to join Liverpool” and is pushing the club to engage in further talks with the Reds.

What is more encouraging for Liverpool is that the player enjoys a close relationship with his Hungarian teammate Dominic Szoboszlai, and even posted a picture with the midfielder recently, which many interpreted as a possible transfer hint.

Kerkez’s journey to become one of the best left-backs in the league this season

Kerkez’s footballing journey has been a remarkable one. After developing in Rapid Wien’s youth system and later making a name for himself at Győri ETO FC, he earned a move to AC Milan in 2021. However, it was during his stint at AZ Alkmaar that he truly showcased his potential, earning a switch to Bournemouth in 2023.

Since arriving in the Premier League, Kerkez has featured in 32 matches across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and five assists. His combination of attacking flair and defensive solidity has made him an integral part of the impressive Cherries’ setup under Andoni Iraola .

With Robertson entering the twilight of his career, Liverpool’s move for Kerkez aligns with their long-term vision. If the Reds can successfully negotiate a deal, the Bournemouth star could provide both immediate cover and a long-term solution at left-back.