Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly issued a warning to his intermediaries that Victor Osimhen will be sold to the highest bidder this summer.

The Nigerian striker was on the brink of a move to Chelsea last summer, but the deal ultimately fell through, leaving the striker to join Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan instead.

Despite impressing with his performances so far this season, Napoli are prepared to part ways with Osimhen on a permanent deal this summer. The club is hoping that his €75 million release clause will be activated by any interested suitors.

Liverpool ready to propose swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid star

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United could be in a strong position to take advantage of the situation as they look to bolster their attacking options, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to deliver consistent performances.

However, Paris Saint-Germain, once thought to be contenders for his signature, have reportedly pulled out of the race. Luis Enrique is said to be unconvinced that Osimhen would be a good fit for the French giants.

Victor Osimhen is a Chelsea supporter, suggests teammate

Osimhen has long been tipped for a major Premier League move, and his Nigeria teammate William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that a switch to England is likely in the works.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team,” Troost-Ekong recently told TalkSport.

“I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

“I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him.

“I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”