Newcastle star unconvinced by Man United move

Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe (Photo by EPA, Getty Images)

Man United are keen to add midfielders this summer, but one of their targets is said to not be overly interested by a move to Old Trafford, that being Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

It should be a busy summer for Man United, with the prospect of exciting arrivals but also significant departures as Ruben Amorim prepares to overhaul his squad. Midfield will be an area that is particularly focused on, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen among those expected to move on.

And one of the players that Man United are reportedly considering as an option to strengthen their depth in midfield is Sean Longstaff, who is out of favour at Newcastle as he finds himself behind the talented trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who all played a big part in the Carabao Cup success earlier this month.

Sean Longstaff wants to stay at Newcastle United

Despite this, Longstaff has made it clear that he does not consider leaving Newcastle, even for Man United. TEAMtalk say that the 27-year-old is convinced to stay at St James’ Park, with his desire being to sign a new contract.

However, all hope is not lost for Man United on this one. Newcastle have reportedly made Longstaff available for transfer, as they want him to be one of the players cashed in on to help with their well-documented PSR concerns. Should they also make it clear that he will not be offered a new deal at the club, he would surely look to move on, and Old Trafford would be a very enticing prospect.

It will be interesting to see whether Longstaff does move on from Newcastle this summer, and also whether Man United will make a genuine attempt to sign him if so.