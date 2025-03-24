Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Chelsea attacker described as a “top player”

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There is a lot of optimism around Newcastle United after their win in the Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s side beat Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Wembley to end their long drought of winning silverware.

The focus has now shifted towards the January transfer window in which Howe is expected to be back by the club’s owners.

The Magpies are set to prioritise the right-wing position in the summer transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle United have shortlisted Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as their option for the right-wing position.

After allowing Miguel Almiron to leave the club in the winter transfer window, Newcastle have limited options for the right-wing position.

Jacob Murphy has often played there while the likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have also been used in that position.

The Magpies are looking for a top class, consistent player in that position and Madueke is the one they are targeting.

Madueke has been described as a “top player” by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca this season.

Noni Madueke would be the ideal signing for Newcastle United

The English winger has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for the club this season.

In terms of Newcastle’s current options in that position, Madueke would offer them goals and creativity from the right-hand side, something they have lacked this season.

He is a player who would enjoy playing with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the Newcastle United attack.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would allow the player to leave the club this summer but since they have a heavy squad and due to Financial Fair Play, they could consider the sale of Madueke.

The Magpies could also be offered the chance to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

