“I can’t see” – Michael Owens tips Liverpool star to leave the club in the summer

Liverpool squad is expected to go through major changes in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the club has given him a better idea about which players he want to keep and which players he want to sell.

Apart from players like Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, more players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The underperformers this season are expected to be shown the exit door at the club and one of them could be striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan attacker has only scored seven goals in 40 appearances for the Reds this season and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes that the player will be sold by the Merseyside club in the summer.

In conversation with Talksport, Owen stated that he feels Nunez will be offloaded by the Reds this summer after yet another disappointing season at Anfield.

Owen said: “I can’t see Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt next season, personally. I think there’s interest in him as well from one or two Premier League teams, of course there’s foreign interest as well, so I can’t see Darwin being a Liverpool player next season.”

Darwin Nunez has no future at Liverpool

The £64m striker, who is in his third season at the club, has once again failed to have the impact expected from him.

When the Reds needed him to perform, particularly during the Champions League and the cup competitions, he failed to score goals and that resulted in their elimination from those competitions.

The Saudi Pro League could be the striker’s next destination and he is open to move to the Middle East to continue his career.

The Reds are looking at a new number nine for next season and they are interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak but he may cost a fortune to sign.

