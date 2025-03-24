Premier League rivals competing with Man United to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts after the Turkish Super League match between Hatayspor and Galatasaray at Mersin Stadium in Mersin , Turkey on January 17 , 2025. (Photo by Seskimphoto/Imago)

Man United have Victor Osimhen as one of their striker targets for the summer, but they risk losing out on him to one of their Premier League rivals – who could have a significant advantage by the time the transfer window opens.

Osimhen moved on loan to Galatasaray last summer after falling out of favour at Napoli, although he is projected to return to the Serie A side at the end of the season, at which point he will become available again. And it is at that time that Man United have been expected to make their move to address their goalscoring woes.

However, there has been some jeopardy creeping in over the last few days, and now Man United look to have been handed another blow in their bid to bring Osimhen, who has 26 goals in 30 appearances for Galatasaray this season, to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest enter race to sign Victor Osimhen

As reported by TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a summer move for Osimhen, as they target a heavyweight striker signing in order to be able to compete in next season’s Champions League – provided that they do indeed finish inside the Premier League top five at the end of the current campaign.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has made it clear that he wants a world class number nine added to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad for next season. They have also shown interest in Viktor Gyokeres, who is another striker that Man United have on their shortlist, although he is not keen on a move to the City Ground.

Even if they qualify for the Champions League, Nottingham Forest could find it tough to bring in a high-level striker in the summer, although that will not stop their efforts.