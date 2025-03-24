(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Reece James enjoyed a standout moment in his international career on Monday night, scoring a stunning free-kick as England secured a 3-0 victory over Latvia in their World Cup qualifier.

The Chelsea right-back showcased his exceptional technique by curling a precise 25-yard strike over the defensive wall and into the top corner.

The breathtaking goal drew admiration from fans and pundits alike, setting the tone for England’s dominant performance. Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze later added to the scoreline, sealing a comfortable win for the Three Lions.

Despite netting his first senior international goal in spectacular fashion, the Real Madrid linked right-back chose not to celebrate with much emotion. His composed reaction left fans speculating about the reason behind his lack of celebration.

The 25-year-old has endured a tough few seasons, frequently sidelined by injuries that have hampered his progress.

Last season alone, he missed 38 games due to fitness setbacks. Given these struggles, many fans online speculated that his restrained reaction reflected a mindset focused on maintaining consistency rather than celebrating individual achievements while some joked that he did not want to pick up another injury through celebration.

Reece James too surprised to celebrate

However, James revealed after the game that he was too surprised to see his free-kick enter the back of the net.

In the post-match interview with ITV, he was quizzed about the goal and the lack of celebration, to which he responded:

“I saw the wall and I felt I could bend it round and, thankfully, I managed to hit the back of the net. I was a bit surprised it actually hit the net. I thought the keeper could have maybe got there, but you know, looking at the replay, it was probably tough.”

James’ career hampered by injuries

James has been an integral part of Chelsea since emerging from the club’s academy, making his senior breakthrough in 2019. He quickly established himself as a key player with his defensive solidity and attacking prowess, playing a crucial role in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021. Following César Azpilicueta’s departure, he was named club captain in 2023.

However, injuries have continued to disrupt his career. This season, he has managed just 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

While he remains an outstanding talent, his persistent injury struggles have hindered his development, stopping him from reaching the immense potential he could have had.