Chelsea have reportedly positioned themselves as strong contenders to sign Athletic Bilbao and Spain’s Nico Williams.

According to TBR Football, the Blues are looking to bolster their flanks with the youngster. Williams has previously shown hesitancy about leaving Spain. His ideal destination would be Barcelona, where he could team up with close friend Lamine Yamal.

However, despite Barcelona’s interest, they are not prioritising a winger this summer due to Raphinha’s impressive form, and they also have Ferran Torres as a reliable back-up.

This shift in priorities has opened the door for Williams to consider a move to the Premier League, with clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal already expressing interest.

The Blues’ interest comes at a time when they’re looking to revamp their squad, with plans to sell Noni Madueke in the summer. Furthermore, Mykhaylo Mudryk’s suspension leaves room in Enzo Maresca’s squad for a new addition, making the prospect of signing Williams even more appealing.

How has Nico Williams done this season following Euro 2024 triumph?

This season, Williams has made 37 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, netting nine goals and providing seven assists. His performances, including his notable role with Spain at last summer’s Euros, have further boosted his profile.

The arrival of Williams could have an impact on Chelsea’s exciting South American signings, Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez, both of whom are set to join the club this summer. However, it’s suggested that Maresca is still keen on bringing in an established star who can make an immediate impact in the wide positions.

Chelsea’s current wingers have been underwhelming at times this season – as such, the Blues have already initiated talks with Williams’ representatives, who are well aware of the club’s interest.