Report: Liverpool star will be ‘first to leave’ the club after the end of this season

Liverpool are set to make a number of change to their squad after this season.

Arne Slot’s side are on course to win the Premier League title this season but next season, his team could look like a completely different team.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to become free agents. There is nothing advanced in terms of talks as far as their futures are concerned at Anfield.

Not only these three but another attacker could leave the club and may become the first player to be offloaded this summer.

According to a report from the Football Insider, Uruguayan attacker Darwin Nunez is the first player to be in line to leave the club in the summer.

The attacker, who is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, is set to push for a move away from the club after spending most of the season on the bench for the Merseyside club.

Since joining the club in a big money move under former manager Jurgen Klopp, Nunez has failed to hit the heights expected from him.

Darwin Nunez’s time is coming to an end at Liverpool

The former Benfica man has only scored seven goals for Slot’s side this season in 40 appearances. It is a poor return from an attacker who is playing for a team that is challenging for the biggest honours in the game.

Nunez has not only had a poor scoring record, he has become famous for missing easy chances in front of goal.

The attacker was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January but the Reds wanted to keep him as Slot wanted to maintain the same squad for the whole season to challenge for silverware.

Now that things have become much clearer and they only have the league to play for which is just within touching distance from them, they are starting to make plans for the summer transfer window and Nunez is likely to become the first victim of the club’s axe.

