Report: Newcastle United brace for Barcelona approach for star midfielder

Newcastle are bracing themselves for potential bids for their standout midfielder, Sandro Tonali, with Barcelona rumoured to be preparing a €60 million offer.

The Italian international has been on Barcelona’s radar since 2020, and Mundo Deportivo suggest that scouts have been following his performances this season.

However, Newcastle are firmly committed to holding onto Tonali, with it thought that the club’s hierarchy making it clear that they will only consider selling him for an astronomical bid.

Head coach Eddie Howe sees Tonali as a pivotal part of his plans moving forward, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, as he builds a midfield trio to shape the club’s future.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff this summer, with the 27-year-old midfielder now emerging as a potential target for Old Trafford.

While the Magpies have several high-profile players like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali in their ranks, Longstaff’s future at St James’ Park appears less certain.

Could Newcastle be in line for a midfield shape up going into next season?

Given that his contract runs until 2026, this summer could represent Newcastle’s last opportunity to cash in on the academy graduate, who could be sold for a pure profit.

However, with Longstaff not playing a major role for Newcastle this season, a transfer may be in the cards if the right offer comes in.

Meanwhile, for Man United, this could further signal that Longstaff might be available for transfer this summer, but with the club needing a significant boost, a move for Longstaff is unlikely to fully satisfy fans craving high-profile reinforcements.