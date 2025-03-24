Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly heading to Real Madrid after making up his mind.

The Liverpool star has agreed to join Los Blancos on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Rumours of Alexander-Arnold’s switch to the Santiago Bernabeu have been swirling for over a year. And now it’s thought that the 26-year-old has agreed personal terms with Carlo Ancelotti’s side and is set to sign a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Liverpool were desperate to keep their vice-captain and made multiple attempts to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, Alexander-Arnold had already set his heart on Madrid, leaving the Reds with no choice but to prepare for life without him.

At Madrid, he’ll compete with Dani Carvajal for the starting right-back spot, but he’s widely expected to become the club’s first-choice heading into next season. Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield after 21 years at the club, having made 349 appearances, scored 22 goals, provided 87 assists, and won eight major trophies.

Liverpool aren’t wasting time finding his replacement either, as Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a top target to fill the void.

Michael Owen comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold future at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen debated the pros and cons of the player’s potential exit on TalkSport.

“Does he want to stay at Liverpool? He’s been there, seen it, done it, won everything, got the t-shirt. He could retire at the club and be an all-time legend, will be an all-time legend. I mean, he’s contributed so much to that club, he’s come through the ranks.

“Nobody can doubt his loyalty or anything else like that. And he could play out his days and he’s still in a successful team. Liverpool are still absolutely one of the best teams in Europe, of course, going to go on to win the league as well this season. I mean, it’s not a bad choice.”