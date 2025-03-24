Report: Virgil van Dijk has mind made up after recent Liverpool losses

Virgil van Dijk’s decision about his future seems to have been shaped by Liverpool’s failure to progress in the Champions League, with new reports from Spain suggesting that this disappointment could prompt the Dutch defender to leave the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool has been a topic of speculation for some time.

But according to Fichajes, the 33-year-old is now seriously considering a move away from Anfield as a free agent. The crushing Champions League elimination at the hands of PSG, combined with the Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle, seems to have left Van Dijk questioning his future at the club and looking for new horizons.

Liverpool ready to propose swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid star

Van Dijk was recently spotted having a conversation with PSG officials following Liverpool’s defeat to the French giants at Anfield.

The encounter fuelled rumours of a potential switch to the French capital, and the latest report suggests that PSG may be keen to sign him as part of their defensive reshuffle.

The club, currently in a dominant position in Ligue 1, would be able to add a proven world-class defender to their ranks without the hefty price tag of a traditional transfer deal.

Virgil van Dijk transfer: Are Paris Saint-Germain actually interested?

Virgil van Dijk is thought to be considering his options (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

But PSG’s current recruitment strategy seems to be focused on younger players, ideally French talents, who could provide both immediate impact and long-term sell-on value.

While Van Dijk remains one of the top defenders in the world, at 33 years old, he doesn’t fit the typical age profile of a player PSG would target for the future.

That being said, exceptions are often made for players of Van Dijk’s calibre, particularly when they are available on a free transfer, which would make the deal more financially attractive.

