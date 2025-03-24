“Already made some contacts” – Fabrizio Romano issues thrilling Liverpool transfer update

Despite Liverpool being the outstanding favourites to win the Premier League this season, most of the talk has been about their transfer targets.

The Reds are set to go through a transformative summer transfer window with plenty of changes expected in the squad.

Arne Slot has realised which players he wants to keep at the club and which should be sold to make way for fresh faces.

Among the many positions that the Reds are targeting to strengthen, the number nine position, central defensive position and the left-back position are the club’s priorities.

With Virgil Van Dijk becoming a free agent in a few months, his future at the club is uncertain and he could leave in the summer and call time on his illustrious career at the club.

Even though the Reds are still involved in talks to keep him at the club and are confident that he would stay, they are still planning for the worst case scenario if he leaves.

Among the several targets for the centre-back position, the Merseyside club are monitoring Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen who has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds have already made contact with the player to find out more about his availability in the summer.

Liverpool make contact with Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea are there. Liverpool have been really tracking the player. Dean Huijsen is someone they appreciate and have already made some contacts how the release clause works.

“Bayern have sent scouts to follow Huijsen and Real Madrid, but they have yet to decide whether to invest in a centre-back in the summer. They have to decide internally but appreciate the talent and see him with very big potential. He is a very serious guy, professional player and he is Spanish which could make Real Madrid excited. But no decision yet on what they want to do.”

Competition to sign Huijsen is expected to be intense in the summer but Liverpool are in a good position to win that race. Our sources have told us Real Madrid have genuine interest in the defender.

The Reds can convince the player to join them with their successful project under Slot.

It would all depend on which team can provide the player more playing time and if Van Dijk leaves the club, it would not be a problem for the Premier League leaders.

