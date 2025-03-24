Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have shown interest in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz this summer, but no formal moves have been made yet, it’s been suggested.

Yildiz has been one of the standout performers for Juventus this season, despite the club’s disappointing campaign. Their struggles culminated in the sacking of manager Thiago Motta.

In his place, Juventus have appointed Igor Tudor, but with the uncertainty surrounding their qualification for the Champions League next season and whether the new manager will rely on Yildiz, the player’s future remains up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano addressed questions from fans about Man United’s interest in the Turkish international. However, he noted that it is still too early to make any firm predictions or decisions regarding Yildiz’s potential move.