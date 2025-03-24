“Juventus manager has just changed so now we have to see the strategy with a new manager. There’s interest from Premier League for sure but again, too early also on this case.”
Man United looking at Juventus star ahead of summer window
Recent reports from Germany have linked Ruben Amorim’s side with a move for the highly talented forward, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best wingers in the world. His playing style has even been compared to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.
With Man United currently low on attacking options, strengthening their forward line has become a priority. The club parted ways with Antony and Marcus Rashford in January, and neither is expected to feature in next season’s squad. As a result, Man United are actively looking to reinforce their attacking department.
Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation requires a versatile forward, and Yildiz is seen as a perfect fit for that role. Given his age, he would likely be a more affordable addition to the squad and has plenty of room to grow and develop at Old Trafford, should United manage to secure a deal.