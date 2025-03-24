Romano provides transfer update on Man United target Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz is being targeted by Man United (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have shown interest in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz this summer, but no formal moves have been made yet, it’s been suggested.

Yildiz has been one of the standout performers for Juventus this season, despite the club’s disappointing campaign. Their struggles culminated in the sacking of manager Thiago Motta.

In his place, Juventus have appointed Igor Tudor, but with the uncertainty surrounding their qualification for the Champions League next season and whether the new manager will rely on Yildiz, the player’s future remains up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano addressed questions from fans about Man United’s interest in the Turkish international. However, he noted that it is still too early to make any firm predictions or decisions regarding Yildiz’s potential move.

“Juventus manager has just changed so now we have to see the strategy with a new manager. There’s interest from Premier League for sure but again, too early also on this case.”

Thiago Motta looks on
Thiago Motta was relieved of his duties (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Man United looking at Juventus star ahead of summer window

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus against Atalanta
Kenan Yildiz would suit Ruben Amorim’s system well (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Recent reports from Germany have linked Ruben Amorim’s side with a move for the highly talented forward, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best wingers in the world. His playing style has even been compared to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Man United currently low on attacking options, strengthening their forward line has become a priority. The club parted ways with Antony and Marcus Rashford in January, and neither is expected to feature in next season’s squad. As a result, Man United are actively looking to reinforce their attacking department.

Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation requires a versatile forward, and Yildiz is seen as a perfect fit for that role. Given his age, he would likely be a more affordable addition to the squad and has plenty of room to grow and develop at Old Trafford, should United manage to secure a deal.

