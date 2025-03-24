England fans were full of praise for Reece James after the Chelsea star put the Three Lions ahead against Latvia with a stunning free kick.

But the visitors could have easily been in front if Vladislavs Gutkovskis hadn’t blown a massive opportunity moments earlier.

The Latvian forward was gifted a golden chance following a defensive blunder between Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi. With England trying to play out from the back, Guehi attempted to shield the ball for Pickford, but under pressure from Gutkovskis, he misjudged it.

The Crystal Palace defender’s touch sent the ball past the onrushing Pickford, leaving it rolling invitingly towards the Daejeon Hana Citizen striker.

With the goal at his mercy from a tight angle, Gutkovskis went for it first time, only to smash his effort into the side netting. Wembley breathed a collective sigh of relief as the ball rippled the wrong side of the post.

ITV commentator Lee Dixon called it a “sitter,” and fans on social media didn’t hold back either.

Minutes later, England made Latvia pay. James stepped up and curled a sensational free kick into the top corner, sending the home crowd wild and shifting the momentum firmly in England’s favour.

Complete malpractice to have Reece James and not let him cross or overlap or even be a fullback. What a footballer. — Daniel Childs ?? (@SonOfChelsea) March 24, 2025

At full fitness, Reece James is England’s best right back. No debate — H (@ClockEndH) March 24, 2025

Reece James goal under Tuchel pic.twitter.com/2yQ0ND6lN8 — Corri (@FPLCorrigan) March 24, 2025

Reece James under Tommy Tuchel, classic — Tobes (@TobyEvenden) March 24, 2025

Reece James goal under Tuchel management (don’t cry don’t cry) pic.twitter.com/G60eEBL4j2 — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) March 24, 2025