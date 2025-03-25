Arsenal planning formal meeting with the agent of ‘world class’ striker with 40 goals

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is getting ready for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are about to lose the Premier League title to Liverpool and it appears like they will once again finish second in the league.

It would be their third consecutive finish in the second position and it shows that they are lacking something in their team to take them over the line and win the Premier League title.

A lot has been discussed about their lack of options upfront and how a prolific attacker would take the team to the next level.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and RB Lipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

However, they have their eyes set on another striker who is making a lot of noise around Europe with his brilliant goal scoring form.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha’s Mais Sport, via Teamtalk, the Premier League giants have genuine interest in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and they are planning to launch a decisive move for him in the summer.

As per the report, the Gunners are planning to launch an official meeting with Gyokeres’ agent Hasan Cetinkaya.

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal?

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Sporting against Man City
Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Arsenal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Described as “world class”, the attacker has once again showed this season why he is one of the best strikers in the game.

The Sweden international attacker has scored 40 goals this season and provided 10 assists in 41 games for the Portuguese club, including a famous hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The agent of the striker is reportedly a close friend of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and that could prove to be decisive in their pursuit of the attacker.

Gyokeres has an £83 million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2028. But according to reports, Sporting are prepared to sell him for almost £63 million.

The Gunners would be hoping to beat Manchester United to his signature who is also being linked with a move to Old Trafford because of his connection with former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

