Arsenal to compete with Liverpool for defender with €50m asking price

Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are planning a big summer transfer window as they continue their push towards winning the Premier League, and defence is an area that looks like it could be addressed alongside their need for a new midfielder and star striker.

It is no secret that Arsenal are gunning for several major signings this summer, with Alexander Isak and Martin Zubimendi said to be at the top of their shortlist. However, other options are also being considered, and there could be a need for a new defender with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Jakob Kiwior expected to move on.

And that is where Jorrel Hato would come in. The talented 19-year-old can play as a left-back, where he has predominantly played for Ajax this season, or centre-back, and this versatility is bound to be enticing for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal competing with Liverpool to sign Jorrel Hato

Liverpool have been eyeing a move for Hato as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has yet to commit his future to Liverpool beyond the end of this season. However, they could miss out on the talented teenager as TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal are also looking to prise him away from Ajax.

The increased competition for Hato is good for Ajax, who had previously been seeking €30m for a sale. Now, their asking price is reported to have increased significantly, with plans being to bring in at least €45-50m.

Liverpool and Arsenal could also have to watch out for Real Madrid in their respective pursuits of Hato, although the La Liga giants are reportedly prioritising a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

It remains to be seen whether Hato makes a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, and if so, what team he joins. Both Liverpool and Arsenal will feel that they can get a deal over the line.