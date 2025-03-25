“One to watch” – Ben Jacobs shares exciting Man United transfer update regarding midfielder with 16 goals, 25 assists

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United are preparing up for a busy summer transfer window as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of next season.

Among the potential targets, an unexpected name has surfaced—Angel Gomes, their former academy graduate, who could be set for a dramatic return to Old Trafford.

Ben Jacobs refuses to rule out Man United signing Angel Gomes

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United should not be ruled out as a potential destination for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Gomes, who is in the final year of his contract with Lille, is expected to leave the French club on a free transfer this summer.

While Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also expressed interest, Jacobs suggests that United could make a late push for their former player.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he stated:

“I still wouldn’t discount Manchester United making a move to re-sign Gomes, and that could also be one to watch.

“So we can’t yet say that Spurs have got a clear run at Gomes, but they’re one of the club that are firmly interested.

“And I’d be surprised if West Ham succeed with their offer, despite the relatively lucrative finances on offer.”

Tottenham appear to be leading the race to sign Gomes at the moment, with reports suggesting that the player will be open to a move, even if Spurs fail to qualify for Europe next season.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s pursuit has reportedly ended, as Gomes has already rejected an offer from the Hammers.

A return to Old Trafford on the cards for Angel Gomes

Gomes first joined Manchester United’s academy at the age of six and quickly rose through the ranks, making his senior debut in 2017 at just 16 years old.

He became the club’s youngest Premier League debutant since Duncan Edwards in 1953. However, after struggling for regular first-team opportunities, he departed on a free transfer in 2020.

Since leaving United, Gomes has rebuilt his career in France with Lille, initially going on loan to Boavista before returning to establish himself in Ligue 1.

He played a vital role in Lille’s midfield, demonstrating his versatility as both an attacking playmaker and a deep-lying midfielder.

However, his progress has been hindered this season due to injuries and a reduced role in the squad, featuring just 20 times across all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Across 176 senior appearances for Lille, Boavista, and Manchester United, Gomes has made 41 goal contributions (16 goals and 25 assists).

With Manchester United planning a squad overhaul this summer, bringing Gomes back on a free transfer could be a shrewd move.

The club is looking to add more dynamism and creativity in midfield, particularly as players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Gomes’ versatility could make him a valuable asset, providing depth in multiple midfield roles. His technical ability, dribbling skills, and eye for a pass could complement United’s midfield under Amorim.