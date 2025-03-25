Chelsea consider shock move for Manchester City star

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images, Tim Goode/PA)

Chelsea are looking to sign a new left winger in the summer, and one player being considered is Jack Grealish, who is set to end his Manchester City stay.

Chelsea have had problems with their winger options this season. The likes of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have struggled to make the desired impact since their arrivals last summer, so it has been deemed necessary for a player to be signed during the upcoming transfer window.

And in recent weeks, Chelsea have been linked with a number of top players, with one of the most concrete being Rafael Leao, who looks like he could be available in the summer. However, they are also looking within the Premier League for a solution, and someone that has piqued their interest is Jack Grealish.

Chelsea considering summer move for Jack Grealish

As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Grealish, who will be made available for transfer in the summer by Manchester City. The 29-year-old, who was signed for £100m back in 2021, has fallen drastically out of favour at the Etihad Stadium in recent months, and because of this, a move away is inevitable.

Grealish has been linked with numerous Premier League clubs in recent weeks, such as Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham. Chelsea are now the latest to put their hat into the ring, and it would be no surprise if they were the club that was prepared to spend the most on the England international.

Manchester City are said to be aiming to recoup as much of the £100m that spent on Grealish as possible, and while this could turn off several of the player’s suitors, Chelsea could remain interested.