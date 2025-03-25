(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain Cristian Romero has found himself at the centre of controversy following his recent remarks about the club’s medical team.

The Argentine defender, who was sidelined for nearly three months with a hamstring injury, has now fuelled speculation of a strained relationship with Spurs’ backroom staff.

It was reported that the player has been left ‘deeply upset’ by the way his injury was handled by Tottenham and their medical staff. Romero even took a subtle dig at the club’s medical team recently.

Bryan King: Tottenham staff will not be happy with Cristian Romero

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King believes Romero’s remarks won’t sit well with the club’s medical personnel.

King pointed out the recurring concerns over the frequency of injuries in the squad and the prolonged recovery times for players.

He suggests that Romero’s frustration likely stems from deeper issues within the club’s medical department.

Speaking to Tottenham News, King commented:

“I’m not sure Romero will be in a rush to come back to Spurs.

“I can’t imagine the medical team and the physios are going to be too happy with him. However, there has been a question mark on this all season with the way Spurs’ players have been picking up injuries and the time it has taken them to recover.

“Romero wouldn’t be feeling this way unless there was a reason. It is very unusual that Romero is feeling this way, something must be wrong.”

Romero’s uncertain future amid Real Madrid interest

Romero remains under contract with Tottenham until 2027, but his long-term future in North London now appears uncertain.

It has been reported that Spurs have made the decision to sell Romero if he does not commit to a new contract before the summer window opens.

Spurs’ struggles in the Premier League, particularly their fading hopes of securing a Champions League spot, could influence his next career move.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring the 26-year-old since last summer and could reignite their interest given their ongoing defensive concerns.

Romero has previously spoken about his ambition to play regularly in Europe’s top-tier competition, and should Spurs fail to qualify, a potential transfer could become a serious possibility.

Since joining from Atalanta in 2021—initially on loan before making the move permanent—Romero has cemented himself as one of Tottenham’s most influential players.

However, injuries have plagued his season, limiting him to just 17 appearances across all competitions, with one goal to his name.

Despite the uncertainty, Romero remains integral to Spurs’ Europa League campaign. Securing the trophy would not only end the club’s long silverware drought but also guarantee Champions League qualification—potentially giving Spurs a stronger case to convince him to stay..

With tensions brewing behind the scenes and speculation mounting, Tottenham must navigate this situation carefully to ensure Romero remains a key figure in their defensive setup.