“Deal on” – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bombshell regarding Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Three of Liverpool’s most important players are facing uncertainty regarding their long term future at Anfield.

The Premier League giants are on their way to win the Premier League this season but manager Arne Slot is expected to have a busy summer transfer window.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have still not signed a new contract at the club and they could all leave at the end of the season for free.

Reports have consistently linked Alexander-Arnold with a move to Real Madrid who are looking for a new right-back to replace Dani Carvajal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the deal between the Liverpool defender and La Liga giants is on.

He wrote on his X account:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid, story revealed one year ago. Deal on.”

Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool

Romano first reported the story last year in March that Los Blancos are actively chasing the Premier League star and waiting for his current deal at Anfield to expire so that they could sign him for free.

Real Madrid have been successful in getting what they want most of the times in the transfer window and this time it is going to be the same.

It would be a huge loss for the Reds to lose one of the best players at the club and that too for free.

Alexander-Arnold is at the peak age of his career and his performances this season have been crucial in Liverpool’s charge for the Premier League title.

Liverpool are pursuing a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid chief keen to sign another Liverpool star as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold