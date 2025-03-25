Exclusive: Man City and Man United battling for goalkeeper to replace Ederson & Onana

Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The uncertain future of Man City goalkeeper Ederson is forcing Pep Guardiola to enter the market to sign a new goalkeeper while Ruben Amorim has been unimpressed with the performances of Andre Onana this season.

Both are looking to make moves for a new player in goal and they are fighting for the same goalkeeper.

According to Caught Offside sources, Royal Antwerp’s 22-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens is attracting the attention of the giant clubs of Europe and the Premier League with his performance this season.

Standing out with his ball distribution skills and impressive presence, Lammens is on the radar of clubs such as Manchester City, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Wolves.

In addition, European giants such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also added the young goalkeeper to their transfer list.

Man City are assessing Lammens as a potential successor, while there is uncertainty over the future of Ederson. Pep Guardiola reportedly likes Lammens’ modern goalkeeping sense and ball distribution skills.

It is stated that City are making a serious plan to sign Lammens in line with the search for a young rival for Stefan Ortega. Under Guardiola’s leadership, Lammens could get the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

Amorim is unhappy with the disappointing performances of Onana this season and wants a new player in goal who is more reliable and better with the ball in his feet.

Senne Lammens is delighted with interest from Man United

Lammens recently expressed his appreciation for the interest shown by the Red Devils.

He said, as reported by The Mirror: “The first time I heard it, I thought. ‘Wow, a world team that follows you. That is special’.”

Newcastle United have targeted Lammens to strengthen the goalkeeper position during the summer transfer window. The club sees the young goalkeeper as a long-term investment.

Arsenal are among the clubs looking to transfer Lammens in order to strengthen their goalkeeping department and provide a reliable replacement option. West Ham and Wolves are also in the race to assess the potential of the young goalkeeper.

Royal are looking for a fee close to €20-€25 million for Lammens.

Report: Man United given opportunity to sign big Andre Onana upgrade for just €25-30m