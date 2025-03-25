Exclusive: Man United plotting move for 24-year-old German midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sources from Caught Offside reveal that Manchester United are closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The young player, who has enjoyed a strong resurgence this season, has caught the attention of the Premier League club as they look to reshape their midfield.

Currently, the Red Devils have five holding midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo. However, three of them face uncertain futures at the club.

Casemiro and Eriksen are nearing the end of their time at Old Trafford, while Mainoo is unwilling to sign a new contract.

With a need for a new holding midfielder, Man United have identified Nmecha as a potential transfer target.

Alongside United, other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa, are also interested in the 24-year-old Dortmund talent.

These clubs are waiting to assess his injury situation before making a potential €48 million offer, with plans to hold off on any bid until Nmecha returns to the pitch.

Felix Nmecha to Man United?

Man United are determined to build a strong squad for the upcoming season, and Nmecha could play a key role in those plans.

Given Borussia Dortmund’s likely need to offload players to balance their finances, the chances of this transfer happening appear quite high.

Newcastle, too, have genuine interest in the Bundesliga midfielder, with manager Eddie Howe prioritising a player like Nmecha as part of his transfer plans. The midfielder has made 27 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season and scored three goals and provided two assists.

Dortmund are reportedly considering selling players like Gregor Kobel, Jamie Gittens, and Karim Adeyemi as part of efforts to stabilize their finances.

The Red Devils have also made up their mind to strengthen their defense with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite one of their top transfer targets.

