Joey Barton found guilty of assaulting wife, handed 12-week suspended prison sentence

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been handed a 12-week suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting his wife, Georgia Barton, during a drunken altercation in June 2021.

According to The Guardian, the incident took place at the couple’s London residence, where Barton reportedly pushed his wife to the ground before kicking her in the head, leaving visible injuries.

The case, heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, saw chief magistrate Paul Goldspring refrain from imposing an immediate custodial sentence, citing the current state of the couple’s relationship.

The court noted that Barton and his wife remain together and are raising a young child, with the judge stating he did not want to ‘interfere’ with their family dynamic.

Joey Barton’s career marred with controversies

This latest conviction is just one in a long line of controversies that have defined Barton’s career, both on and off the pitch.

Known for his fiery temper and frequent disciplinary issues, the former midfielder has often found himself in trouble with both the law and footballing authorities.

Barton’s history of violent incidents dates back to his early playing days. In 2004, while at Manchester City, he infamously assaulted teammate Jamie Tandy by stubbing a lit cigar into his eye during a Christmas party.

His aggressive behavior continued in 2007, when he was sentenced to six months in prison for two separate street assaults, ultimately serving 74 days behind bars.

The following year, during his time at Newcastle United, Barton attacked teammate Ousmane Dabo in training, leaving him with severe facial injuries. This incident led to a four-month suspended prison sentence and a lengthy football ban.

His on-field misconduct reached a peak in 2012 while playing for Queens Park Rangers. After being sent off against Manchester City, Barton elbowed Carlos Tévez, kicked Sergio Agüero, and attempted to headbutt Vincent Kompany, resulting in a 12-match ban.

In addition to his violent behaviour, Barton has also made headlines for his extremely sexist remarks over the last year. He has been very vocal against female pundits and commentators in football, and was even charged with ‘malicious communications’ for offensive tweets directed at Eni Aluko

Over the course of his career, Barton played for several clubs, including Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille, Burnley, and Rangers.

However, his repeated disciplinary issues often overshadowed his contributions on the pitch.