Exclusive: Liverpool contact entourage of 23-year-old Premier League attacker to replace Nunez

Darwin Nunez could leave in the summer window

Darwin Nunez’s departure from Liverpool this summer is becoming increasingly likely, prompting the English club to step up its search for a new striker.

The Uruguayan attacker has once again struggled for form this season for the Merseyside club.

Nunez, who is open to a move to Saudi Arabia, has only managed to score seven goals all season which is a disappointing return for a striker who is playing for a Liverpool side that was challenging for all the biggest honours.

The Reds only have the Premier League to play for now and they are the outstanding favourites to win it ahead of Arsenal.

However, the club are currently working on their transfer plans for the summer transfer window and thinking about replacing Nunez.

Their top target remains Alexander Isak, but Newcastle’s asking price is currently considered too high. Liverpool hope negotiations will become more flexible in the coming months, but they are also exploring other options.

Marcus Thuram and Ollie Watkins on the Reds’ radar to replace Nunez at Anfield.

Now, two more names have emerged: Liam Delap, who has been closely followed by the club’s scouts this season, and especially Joao Pedro, who is rapidly becoming one of Arne Slot’s preferred choices.

Liverpool have made their move to replace Nunez

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool have established contact with the entourage of Brighton attacker Joao Pedro to discuss the possibility of a move in the summer.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals for the Seagulls this season and provided seven assists.

The Brighton striker could be available for around €50 million, nearly half of what is required for Isak

Competition for Pedro is increasing. The Brazilian player has already attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United.

For this reason, to gain an advantage, Liverpool have already made initial contact with his agent and started preliminary discussions to explore the margins for a move in the summer.

