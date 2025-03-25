“Front of line for him” – Expert claims Liverpool lead the race to sign Premier League legend

Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker in the summer to replace Darwin Nunez at the club.

The Uruguayan has struggled to perform this season for the Reds, scoring only seven goals for them in a season in which they are challenging for the biggest honours of football.

Arne Slot is looking for his options in the market and he could be presented with an opportunity to sign a striker who has scored 213 goals in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider expert Mick Brown, Harry Kane is eyeing a return to the Premier League and Liveprool are leading the race to sign him.

Kane left Tottenham in 2023 in order to win silverware and his Bayern Munich team are currently the favourites to win the German Bundesliga title.

He is now focused on returning to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer’s record of most goals in Premier League history.

This could work in favour of the Premier League leaders who are the favourites to sign the England international.

“He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer.

“He would start for any of England’s top clubs, but can they afford his asking price and wages?

“There’s been so much talk about it, and from what I hear he wants to come back to England.

“Man United are in for him, he’s been a long-term target there, but can they afford it?

“The other option is Liverpool.

“They’re more financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward.

“There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested.

“I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Harry Kane to Liverpool?

Signing a striker like Kane would instantly make Liverpool the favourites to win the league title for next season.

If they can manage to keep Mohamed Salah at the club beyond this summer, adding Kane to their attack would make them a real force in European football.

Kane is proven in the Premier League as his record suggests and signing him would be a no-brainer.

The English striker has a release clause in his contract at Bayern Munich which has alerted Premier League clubs.

Along with signing a new attacker, the Merseyside club have set their sights on signing a new left-back and their top target is Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

