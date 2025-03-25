Report: Man City hold a secret meeting with the father of Real Madrid superstar

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City squad is set to go through a major overhaul in the summer transfer window after their disappointing season.

The Sky Blues have failed to defend their Premier League title, they were knocked out of the Champions League and League Cup in the early stages.

They could still finish the season by winning a trophy as they are still competing in the FA Cup.

However, considering the quality they have, it would be a poor return from Pep Guardiola’s team.

Caught Offside sources have reported that Man City are also considering signing a new goalkeeper in the summer to replace Ederson.

The Sky Blues have been linked with a move for a Real Madrid superstar after holding a meeting with his father.

According to Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito, the Premier League giants have met with Rodrygo’s father in order to convince the Brazilian to move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

The Brazilian winger has performed well this season but he has not been able to play in his preferred position.

He likes to play on the left win but it has become more difficult for him to find a place in the side after the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior has occupied the left-wing position while Mbappe has played as a striker.

Man City have presented their proposal to Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been deployed on the right-wing, a position where he is not the most comfortable.

The father of the Brazilian and his camp have denied the reports of any meeting between the two parties but the source has claimed that the meeting took place two or three weeks ago in which City have put forward their proposal.

The Premier League side have offered a pay-rise to the Brazilian and also given him the assurance that he will be played in the left-wing position.

It still remains to be seen whether Rodrygo will push for a move away from Real Madrid but it only raises more question about his future in Spain.

Guardiola’s side are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as Guardiola gets ready for big changes at the club.

