Man United target two major English signings as 21-year-old is added to shortlist

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Photo by Imago)

Man United are intending to make big moves in Ruben Amorim’s first summer transfer window, with the idea being for more homegrown players to be brought in ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August. Under INEOS, they have put an emphasis on attracting young, English players to the club, and that idea will be made clear in 2025.

Amorim has had a tricky few months in charge since arriving at Man United back in November, but there are signs that things will get better at Old Trafford once he has been able to sign his own players. And in the summer, he should have the opportunity to do that on a grand scale.

One of the key areas that is likely to be addressed in the summer is midfield, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen among the players expected to move on before the start of next season. And the Man United sporting department are eyeing multiple big moves.

Adam Wharton added to Man United transfer shortlist

As former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider, Adam Wharton is a player that Man United have started to take an interest in, as they plan their targets for the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old, who is also wanted by local rivals Manchester City, could be set to leave Crystal Palace.

As well as Wharton, the report also states that Man United are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White, although a deal would be tough as Nottingham Forest are expected to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would mean that they are under less pressure to sell key players in order to satisfy FFP.

It should be a big summer at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see whether Wharton or Gibbs-White end up being part of the Man United squad for next season and beyond.